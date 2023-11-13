Taylor Lautner Reacts To Being Called Taylor Swift's 'Best Ex'

Fans love that Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift have remained friends over the years following their short-lived romance. In a recent interview with People, Lautner reacted to being named Swift's "best ex" by Swifties.

“[That] sounds like a nice compliment to me,” Taylor said. “I will take it.” The two stars briefly dated back in 2009, when Lautner was at peak Twilight fame, after meeting on the set of the movie Valentine's Day. Swift's song "Back to December," which is featured on 2010's Speak Now, is thought to be about her breakup with Lautner.

Taylor is now married to his wife, also named Taylor, and the two have opened up about their relationship with Swift. On a recent episode of their podcast The Squeeze, the Twilight star talked about how it was introducing his wife to his ex-girlfriend. “It was great," Taylor said of meeting Swift per Billboard. "I know on paper it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it.” Lautner added that his wife also happens to be the "coolest, chillest person ever" and is a Swiftie, herself, calling her a "die-hard fan of that person."

Lautner and Swift recently reunited on the set of the "I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" music video which starred the actor, as well as Joey King and Presley Cash. He also went viral after he was recorded doing backflips and dancing during a screening of Swift's record-breaking concert film The Eras Tour last month.