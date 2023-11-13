Most of the time, you cannot go wrong with a hearty burger and fries. While it's nice to treat yourself to a meal out of the house, it can get expensive. There is one burger joint in each state where you can get a good burger without breaking the bank. The quality of the meal stays the same, and you are still provided with desirable side options for a low price. While many burger joints are scattered across the state, this no-frills Massachusetts staple was singled out for serving the best food around!

According to Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Massachusetts is White Hut in Springfield. This restaurant is known for its tasty slider sandwiches!

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best burger joint in the entire state:

"There's nothing fancy about White Hut — it really is just a white hut. But it's been going since 1939 with no signs of slowing, thanks mostly to its slider-like "hamburgs" and "cheesburgs." The beef is falling-apart thin, and the buns are soft and griddled lightly on top for texture. Keep these classics simple with just cheese and grilled onions."

For more information regarding the most affordable burger joints nationwide visit cheapism.com.