Trippie Redd Announces The Birth Of His First Child

"Life be life-ing," he continued. "Y'all sitting there bashing me, saying all this crazy stuff and here I'm just bringing my child into the world, you know?"



The tour was supposed to start back in August and last until the beginning of October. In addition to the life update, Trippie also posted a photo of the newborn child. As of this report, the identity of his son's mother has not been revealed. Trippie Redd and his ex Skye Morales broke up back in August after she accused him of cheating on her.



He announced his first son's birth on the same day that he dropped his latest project St Micheal. His newest body of work comes with seven new songs with production from Pi'erre Bourne, Kash Kobain, Igor Mamet and more.



Congratulations to Trippie Redd! Stream his new project below.

