Trippie Redd Announces The Birth Of His First Child

By Tony M. Centeno

November 13, 2023

Trippie Redd
Photo: Getty Images

Trippie Redd has welcomed his first son into the world.

On Friday, November 10, the Ohio rapper took to social media to announce the birth of his son Saint Michael White. In a video he posted to his Instagram Story, Trippie addressed his followers who have been commenting on the status of his "Take Me Away Tour."

"You guys have been talking about tour and why I cancel it, you want an explanation so boom," he explained. "I'm dropping a project named St Michael, right? What if I was to tell you that's my son's name and I canceled tour because I had to deliver my son.

"Life be life-ing," he continued. "Y'all sitting there bashing me, saying all this crazy stuff and here I'm just bringing my child into the world, you know?"

The tour was supposed to start back in August and last until the beginning of October. In addition to the life update, Trippie also posted a photo of the newborn child. As of this report, the identity of his son's mother has not been revealed. Trippie Redd and his ex Skye Morales broke up back in August after she accused him of cheating on her.

He announced his first son's birth on the same day that he dropped his latest project St Micheal. His newest body of work comes with seven new songs with production from Pi'erre Bourne, Kash Kobain, Igor Mamet and more.

Congratulations to Trippie Redd! Stream his new project below.

