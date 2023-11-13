Birdman & His Crew Allegedly Snatch Druski's Coulda Been Records Chain
By Tony M. Centeno
November 13, 2023
Birdman and Druski's beef appears to have escalated over the weekend.
On Saturday, November 11, TMZ published surveillance video of what went down when the Cash Money Records executive pulled up on the founder of Coulda Been Records for a meeting that apparently didn't go well. In the video, you can see Birdman confront Druski and his crew during a studio session in Los Angeles. You can hear Birdman demand the comedian to take off the chain before the executive's goon stepped in and appeared to swipe the neck right off Druski's neck. That's when the comedian fell down the stairwell and immediately dipped out of the building.
November 11, 2023
The security footage looks legit, but there's no word on whether or not the entire situation was all part of a sketch. Birdman and Druski have had a lot of tension over the past few months after the co-founder of Cash Money Records called out the comedian for allegedly jocking the name and logo for Druski's faux record label. Back in July, Birdman went on Instagram Live with Druski and continued to accuse him of stealing.
“It’s like you starting to step on my toes,” Birdman said. “You little young n***as got the game f**ked up. I’m watching the s**t you doing. What the f**k is this record label you starting?
“Put some respek on my name," he continued. “You playing with that f**king record label. Coulda Been Records. That s**t sounds like CMB."
Birdman tried to work with Druski by offering to join forces and buy the brand. However, it doesn't seem like their partnership is going too well. See what The Breakfast Club had to say bout the situation below.
Who saw the 📹🏃🏾💨? We’re talking 🪙 v. 💵 #Druski #Birdman— Power 105.1 (@Power1051) November 13, 2023
Tune in live NOW on the @iheartradio app 📲 or at ➡️ https://t.co/rGGhl3O5KF pic.twitter.com/I4kdR7qfTk