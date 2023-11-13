The security footage looks legit, but there's no word on whether or not the entire situation was all part of a sketch. Birdman and Druski have had a lot of tension over the past few months after the co-founder of Cash Money Records called out the comedian for allegedly jocking the name and logo for Druski's faux record label. Back in July, Birdman went on Instagram Live with Druski and continued to accuse him of stealing.



“It’s like you starting to step on my toes,” Birdman said. “You little young n***as got the game f**ked up. I’m watching the s**t you doing. What the f**k is this record label you starting?



“Put some respek on my name," he continued. “You playing with that f**king record label. Coulda Been Records. That s**t sounds like CMB."



Birdman tried to work with Druski by offering to join forces and buy the brand. However, it doesn't seem like their partnership is going too well. See what The Breakfast Club had to say bout the situation below.