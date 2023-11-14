117-Year-Old Michigan Chapel Listed As 'Quirky' Airbnb

The historic Seven Bridges Chapel, located in Sault Ste. Marie has recently been renovated and listed as a "quirky" Airbnb. According to the Airbnb listing, the chapel was built in 1906 and has undergone multiple renovations throughout the years, with the last converting it into a modern Airbnb. The chapel, built with stunning stained glass windows throughout, sleeps eight and costs $250 per night. The space contains two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a laundry room, a fully stocked kitchen, and more!

The interior also features a breakfast bar and a spacious dining room. The Airbnb listing mentioned that those booking the Airbnb should be aware of the multiple staircases and the lack of air conditioning.

Here's what super host Danna had to say about the unique property in the listing:

"The Seven Bridges Chapel" is a former church that has been renovated and updated to include every comfort, while still maintaining historic "church" elements such as stained-glass windows and original maple floors. No detail was overlooked during the renovation of this historic building. With two full bathrooms, a well-stocked kitchen, laundry room, one bedroom with sitting area, loft and 2000 square feet of living space, we think the Chapel is an amazing option!"

For additional photos and information on the property, check out the listing on Airbnb.com.