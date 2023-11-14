Finesse2tymes Reveals Why He's No Longer Dating Multiple Women
By Tony M. Centeno
November 14, 2023
Finesse2tymes is now a one-woman man after he decided to cut another girlfriend loose.
On Saturday, November 11, the "Back End" rapper revealed that he broke up with one of his pregnant girlfriends. In an Instagram Story he posted, Finesse said that he's only committing his love to Shugga and revealed that he dumped his previous girlfriend Nia Love.
“I’m focusing on @fng_shugga only,” he wrote according to HipHopDX. “I don’t need 2-3 women no more, i got kids, That sh*t ain’t what’s up, and nah this ain’t about no babymama sh*t, All my bm”s know I take care mine, here or not."
After having 3 girlfriends Finesse2tymes is now focusing on one pic.twitter.com/SbUmqgyjYb— KING 👑 (@Splashystackss) November 11, 2023
His split from Nia Love must have happened recently because he had just posted some risque photos of them together. The photos came from Love's maternity photoshoot, however, the images were deleted. Shortly after he confirmed the breakup, his previous girlfriend BBJay accused the rapper of getting a "BBL or Lipo."
"My ex going through a mental breakdown because he's on 'downtime' from getting his bbl or Lipo or whatever you wanna call it," she wrote.
Finesse2tymes admits he got lipo after his ex-girlfriend accused him of having BBL surgery.— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 14, 2023
“Lipo and BBL 2 different things” pic.twitter.com/F801ZhdBCf
Finesse initially began his relationship with three women (BBJay, Nia Love and Shugga) earlier this year. After he broke things off with BBJay in September, the Memphis rapper revealed that he got the remaining two lovers pregnant. The announcement sparked plenty of conversations about his ability to take care of both children and their mothers at the same time. He took to social media to address their concerns.
“Mane i don’t know why people keep saying I’m about to be on child support 2x,” he wrote. “I get a SSI check, I get disability, If y’all ain’t figured out by now that I need help something wrong. Either be good to big father, Or the government gone pay ya.”
As of this report, there's no word on when Finesse's two babies will arrive.