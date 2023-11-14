Finesse2tymes Reveals Why He's No Longer Dating Multiple Women

Finesse initially began his relationship with three women (BBJay, Nia Love and Shugga) earlier this year. After he broke things off with BBJay in September, the Memphis rapper revealed that he got the remaining two lovers pregnant. The announcement sparked plenty of conversations about his ability to take care of both children and their mothers at the same time. He took to social media to address their concerns.



“Mane i don’t know why people keep saying I’m about to be on child support 2x,” he wrote. “I get a SSI check, I get disability, If y’all ain’t figured out by now that I need help something wrong. Either be good to big father, Or the government gone pay ya.”



As of this report, there's no word on when Finesse's two babies will arrive.