Gigi Hadid Is 'Over The Moon' For Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 14, 2023
Taylor Swift's friend Gigi Hadid is shutting down rumors that she doesn't approve of her friend's romance with Travis Kelce. This week, the model took to Instagram to comment on a story shared by Perez Hilton in which the headline read: "Gigi Hadid 'Doesn't Agree With The Way' Taylor Swift Is Handling Travis Kelce Romance.'
Hadid took to the comments section to write, "I'm a couple days late to this tag... but didn't the press try this last week with Selena?", referring to another story about Swift's BFF Selena Gomez. "Let it be... we are all over the moon for our girl. Period."
Hadid's comments follow Swift and Kelce's romantic weekend at the Eras Tour in Argentina. After walking off stage from her show in Buenos Aires, Swift was recorded waving to her fans before running toward the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to give him a kiss. She also changed the lyrics to her Midnights song "Karma" to include a sweet shoutout to Kelce.
"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," Swift sang during her second Buenos Aires show. Kelce's reaction to the gesture was caught on camera while he watched the show from the VIP tent with the star's dad, Scott Swift. The romantic weekend was predicted last week when sources said he would likely be flying out to see Swift perform in return for all of the football games Swift has attended.
"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."