Gigi Hadid Is 'Over The Moon' For Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Hadid's comments follow Swift and Kelce's romantic weekend at the Eras Tour in Argentina. After walking off stage from her show in Buenos Aires, Swift was recorded waving to her fans before running toward the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to give him a kiss. She also changed the lyrics to her Midnights song "Karma" to include a sweet shoutout to Kelce.

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," Swift sang during her second Buenos Aires show. Kelce's reaction to the gesture was caught on camera while he watched the show from the VIP tent with the star's dad, Scott Swift. The romantic weekend was predicted last week when sources said he would likely be flying out to see Swift perform in return for all of the football games Swift has attended.

"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."