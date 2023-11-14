Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In The Entire State

Nothing says "good morning" like a hearty waffle topped with butter, maple syrup, and the works! Some prefer to enjoy this dish with fruit, jam, and whipped cream for a sweet start to their day, while others top it with a savory mix of eggs, bacon, or fried chicken. Some brunchers even prefer to eat this delicious food plain! Regardless of your topping preferences, there is one restaurant in Illinois that serves the best waffles around! Be it an unmatched recipe, a wide array of toppings, a great atmosphere, or friendly service, something about this one-of-a-kind restaurant makes it stand out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best waffles in all of Illinois are served at The Churro Waffle located in Chicago. Love Food praised the restaurant's chorizo waffle for its delicious taste.

Here's what Love Food had to say about the restaurant that serves the best waffles in the entire state:

"The Churro Waffle's signature dish, drizzled in caramel sauce, topped with sea salt caramel ice cream, and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, keeps customers coming back for more. There are plenty of other delightful waffle dishes on the menu but we especially like the sound of the chorizo waffle with chorizo, onion, cilantro, jalapeños, eggs any style, and tomatillo sauce. A top sweet choice is the Oreo Waffle, with Oreo crumbles, caramel sauce, and cookies ‘n’ cream ice cream."

