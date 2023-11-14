Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Recruit 50 Cent To Narrate Trailer For Upcoming Album

"Been rich since he was like 13, 14 years old," Fif continues. "He came with his own style, they tried to steal his shit. He ended up putting the whole game on his back, had clientele for years and always had good product.”



“And then you got Slim from the South Side of Atlanta," he adds. "Loved playing basketball, he a real mama’s boy. And that’s how he got the name Tity Boi. Slicker than a spill of oil. Soon as he got his hands on his first pack and flipped that, he never looked back."



In the credits for the trailer, Wayne and 2 Chainz reveal the first four songs from the tracklist of their joint album. So far, songs like “G6,” “Big Diamonds” featuring 21 Savage as well as their recent singles “Presha” and “Long Story Short" will appear on the project. Those songs were produced by Mannie Fresh, Juicy J, Big K.R.I.T. and Bangladesh. The album will also feature other collaborations with Usher, Rick Ross, Marsha Ambrosius, Benny The Butcher, Fabolous and Vory. The trailer comes just days before their long-awaited album arrives on November 17.



The duo recently performed their new song "Long Story Short" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Check out their performance and see the full tracklist below.