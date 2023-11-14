Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In The Entire State

Nothing says "good morning" like a hearty waffle topped with butter, maple syrup, and the works! Some prefer to enjoy this dish with fruit, jam, and whipped cream for a sweet start to their day, while others top it with a savory mix of eggs, bacon, or fried chicken. Some brunchers even prefer to eat this delicious food plain! Regardless of your topping preferences, there is one restaurant in Michigan that serves the best waffles around! Be it an unmatched recipe, a wide array of toppings, a great atmosphere, or friendly service, something about this one-of-a-kind restaurant makes it stand out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best waffles in all of Michigan are served at Wayne's Waffle House located in Detroit. Love Food praised these waffles for their tasty flavored batter.

Here's what Love Food had to say about the restaurant that serves the best waffles in the entire state:

"Customers rave about Wayne's Waffle House thanks to the deliciously light and fluffy waffles, huge portions, and friendly service. The classic buttermilk waffle is a winner, while other tasty varieties include peaches and cream, Oreo vanilla, and cherry cheesecake – all served with crispy chicken and potatoes."

