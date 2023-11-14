Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

November 14, 2023

Belgian waffle, close-up
Photo: Moment RF

Nothing says "good morning" like a hearty waffle topped with butter, maple syrup, and the works! Some prefer to enjoy this dish with fruit, jam, and whipped cream for a sweet start to their day, while others top it with a savory mix of eggs, bacon, or fried chicken. Some brunchers even prefer to eat this delicious food plain! Regardless of your topping preferences, there is one restaurant in Minnesota that serves the best waffles around! Be it an unmatched recipe, a wide array of toppings, a great atmosphere, or friendly service, something about this one-of-a-kind restaurant makes it stand out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best waffles in all of Minnesota are served at The Buzz located in Burnsville. Love Food praised this restaurant for its delicious vegan options.

Here's what Love Food had to say about the restaurant that serves the best waffles in the entire state:

"There's a long list of waffles to choose from at The Buzz, and diners praise the vegan options and homely atmosphere. Flavors include chocolate raspberry pie, chocolate chip, blueberry, and butter beer. There's also the option to go half-and-half, like this delicious combination of peanut butter and chocolate on one side, banana bread on the other."

For a continued list of the best waffle restaurants nationwide, visit lovefood.com.

