WATCH: Mysterious Flash Of Light Shoots Across Minnesota, Creates Loud Boom

County spokesperson Christopher Muller noted that the boom was so loud that it caused his startled pup to run out the door and investigate.

"It shook windows and walls and rattled the dishes. My dog about broke the door down trying to get in who was outside at the time."

WCCO chief meteorologist Chris Shaffer told CBS News that there is a good chance that the suspicious flash of light was a meteor.

"Based on my experience, I've seen a lot of videos over the years, and all the ingredients were kind of there, that you see the flash and hear the boom, and oftentimes when meteors enter our atmosphere that's what they do, they burn up and they can create a sonic boom as well. I checked local radar to see just how close to the surface that might've come and I couldn't pick up anything so it happened pretty high up in the atmosphere."

Information regarding the exact cause of the mysterious flash of light has yet to be released.