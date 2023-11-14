New Details On Jaguars WR Zay Jones' Arrest Revealed

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was reportedly arrested for a physical altercation with the mother of his child, according to police documents obtained by TMZ Sports on Tuesday (November 14).

Jones, 28, was charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm (misdemeanor) Monday (November 13) evening, according to Duval County Jail records obtained by ESPN's Michael DiRocco. Court documents obtained by TMZ Sports state that Jones and the victim got into an argument when she was at his Jacksonville condo to take their child back to Orlando, which turned physical. A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputy said they "observed several small scratches" on the woman's neck, which were "consistent with marks from a fingernail," at the scene.

Jones was booked into Duval County Jail at around 6:30 p.m. ET. and appeared in court Tuesday morning.