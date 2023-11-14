New Details On Jaguars WR Zay Jones' Arrest Revealed
By Jason Hall
November 14, 2023
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was reportedly arrested for a physical altercation with the mother of his child, according to police documents obtained by TMZ Sports on Tuesday (November 14).
Jones, 28, was charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm (misdemeanor) Monday (November 13) evening, according to Duval County Jail records obtained by ESPN's Michael DiRocco. Court documents obtained by TMZ Sports state that Jones and the victim got into an argument when she was at his Jacksonville condo to take their child back to Orlando, which turned physical. A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputy said they "observed several small scratches" on the woman's neck, which were "consistent with marks from a fingernail," at the scene.
Jones was booked into Duval County Jail at around 6:30 p.m. ET. and appeared in court Tuesday morning.
FULL VIDEO OF ZAY JONES' COURT APPEARANCE ⬇ pic.twitter.com/b9zJgvbBpd— Nash Henry (@NashJagsNats22) November 14, 2023
The Jaguars issued a statement to ESPN confirming that they were aware of the wide receiver's arrest.
"We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time," the team said.
Jones has missed six games, including the last four consecutive, during the 2023 NFL season due to a right knee injury and has been limited to just five receptions for 55 yards and two touchdowns in just three appearances. The 28-year-old signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Jaguars in March 2022, following stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
Jones recorded a career totals in receptions (82) and yards (823), while also recording his second-highest touchdown (5) total and tying a career-best for games started (15) in 2022.