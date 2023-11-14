Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Allegedly Claims To Have Bomb

By Bill Galluccio

November 14, 2023

United Airlines passenger aircraft - Boeing 777
Photo: gk-6mt / iStock Editorial / Getty Images

A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing due to an alleged bomb threat. United Flight 1909 took from Los Angeles International Airport at 7:13 p.m. on Monday (November 13) en route to Vancouver, Canada.

According to KGO, a passenger on the flight allegedly claimed to have a bomb, and the pilot decided to make an emergency landing in San Francisco. The passenger reportedly made the threat by Airdropping other people on the flight.

There were 148 passengers and eight crew members on the plane.

"United Flight 1909 diverted to San Francisco this evening due to a potential security issue on board. The flight landed safely and was met by local law enforcement. We are working to get our customers to their final destination as soon as possible," the airline said in a statement.

One of the passengers on the flight wrote on X that he received the threat on his phone and was interviewed by the FBI when the plane landed.

"Bomb threat on my flight (LA -> Vancouver) just now, had to make an emergency landing. FBI interviewed me because I was one of the people who got the threat on air drop. This has been one crazy weekend bruh 😭," @MizuRL wrote.

"Worst part is they don't know who did it and we're all boarding another plane rn. We're playing IRL among us Fr 😭," he added in a follow-up post.

Investigators determined that the threat was not credible.

No information was provided if any arrests were made. The FBI is continuing to investigate the incident.

