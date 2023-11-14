Search Launched For 28-Year-Old Missing Off Carnival Cruise Ship

A search has been launched for a 28-year-old man reported to have gone missing from a Carnival cruise ship that was traveling through "dangerous weather conditions" along the Gulf of Mexico, the New York Post reports.

Tyler Barnett, of Louisiana, was reported missing from the Carnival Glory cruise ship by a concerned relative one day after it left New Orleans. Barnett was reported to have last been seen just after midnight Monday (November 13) after Carnival crew members reviewed the ship's security camera footage.

The Coast Guard launched two aircrafts, but temporarily paused its overnight search due to strong winds and rough sea conditions before resuming efforts.

“We are currently searching a large area of more than 200 miles of the ship’s voyage path due to the uncertainty of the potential time of him falling overboard,” the Coast Guard said via the New York Post.

“Coast Guard issued broadcasts and messages to mariners in the Gulf of Mexico notifying them of the missing passenger,” the agency added.

“Dangerous weather conditions in the search area have negatively impacted our search efforts,” the Coast Guard added, noting that it planned to launch additional search assets "as soon as it is safe to do so."

A previous search was launched for Kevin McGrath, 26, another Carnival Cruise passenger, in September. McGrath was never reported to be found.