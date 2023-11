South Carolina Town Named The 'Poorest' In The State

You may have seen our previous coverage of the richest small town in South Carolina or even the cheapest place to buy a home in the state, but have you ever wondered about the places that aren't as financially well-off as other towns or big cities with high-paying jobs?

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the "poorest" town in every state, with typical household incomes ranging from $9,100 to $43,800, well below the $69,000 or more that most American households earn.

According to the site, the poorest town in South Carolina is Blackville. With a population of around 2,100, this small Barnwell County town has a median household of just $19,583 and median home value of $67,500, compared to the state average of $58,234 and $181,100, respectively. Additionally, the study determined that 45.8% of households receive SNAP benefits.

This is how the 24/7 Wall St. determined which towns were the poorest:

"Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest town in each state. We considered any city, town, or unincorporated community with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people, and ranked them by median household income."

Check out the full report at 247wallst.com to read up on some of the poorest towns around the country.