Video Proves Rightful Winner Of Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot

A lawyer representing Edwin Castro, the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, has reportedly viewed footage of his client purchasing the winning ticket amid an ongoing legal battle over whether he is the rightful winner.

The California State Lottery Commission reportedly has video footage of Castro buying the ticket at Joe's Service Center in Altadena last November and attorney David De Paoli said he's personally viewed the clip in a statement to the U.S. Sun on Monday (November 13).

“I have personally viewed the CCTV footage and it is crystal clear,” De Paoli said. “Edwin Castro purchased the winning Powerball ticket without question.”

In February, Jose Rivera claimed he bought the ticket from Joe's Service Center in Altadena, California, on November 7, one day prior to the record-setting drawing. Rivera said a man named 'Reggie' stole the ticket that same day and refused to give it back, instead offering to give up half as part of what Rivera described as blackmail, which led to him reporting the theft to the California Lottery and local authorities.

Castro was served legal papers in relation to the lawsuit claiming his winning ticket was stolen in May, months after the California Lottery announced him as the winner of the record-setting November 8 lottery in February. Castro accepted the lump sum prize of $997.6 million and is estimated to have paid a combined $76 million on the three homes, while also purchasing several notable luxury items, including a $250,000 vintage Porsche he was spotted driving in April.