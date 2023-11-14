Washington College Named The 'Most Expensive' In The State

Inflation has stricken every aspect of American life, from the cost of living to the real estate market. Even before things got more expensive, education experts have been raising concerns over rising college tuition costs. Add in textbooks, room and board, meal plans, and other expenses, and the life of a college student can get pretty pricey.

To help your search for a fitting college, 24/7 Wall St. released a list of every state's most expensive college. According to the study, Washington State's most expensive college is Seattle University.

For the 2020-21 school year, the average annual net price was $36,671. Over 4,200 students enrolled in the Fall 2021 semester, and the acceptance rate is 82.1%. The most popular fields of study are business, management, marketing, and related support services.

Analysts detailed how they went about determining the most expensive college in every state:

"To determine the most expensive college in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on average annual net price from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. Colleges and universities were ranked based on average annual net price — the annual cost of tuition, books, room and board, minus any financial aid — for full-time, first-time degree-seeking undergraduate students who received grant or scholarship aid in the 2020-21 school year. Only public and private nonprofit schools that predominantly grant bachelor’s degrees and had at least 800 undergraduates enrolled in fall 2021 were considered."

Check out the full report on 247wallst.com.