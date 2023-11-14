WATCH: GOP Senator Challenges Labor Union Boss To Fistfight At Hearing

A fistfight nearly broke out during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Tuesday (November 14).

Sparks flew when Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma started questioning Teamsters President Sean O'Brien about several posts he made on X.

"Greedy CEO who pretends like he's self-made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime, cowboy," Mullin said, reciting a post O'Brien made back in June.

"Sir, this is a time, this is a place. You want to run your mouth. We can be two consenting adults, and we can finish it here," Mullins said, appearing to challenge O'Brien to a fight.

"OK, that's fine, perfect," O'Brien said.

"You want to do it now?" Mullin asked.

"I would love to do it right now," O'Brien responded.

"Well, stand your butt up then," Mullin told O'Brien.

"You stand your butt up, big guy," O'Brien said.

As O'Brien said that, Mullin stood up from his seat, causing Senator Bernie Sanders to intervene.

"Stop it, hold it, no, no, sit down," Sanders said. "You're a United States senator. Sit down."

While Mullins sat down, he continued to verbally spar with O'Brien as Sanders tried to regain control of the hearing. You can watch the entire exchange below.