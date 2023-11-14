WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Confirms Gross Game Day Superstition Rumor

By Jason Hall

November 14, 2023

Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs
Photo: Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes confirmed a strange, long-rumored game day superstition during an appearance on ESPN's 'ManningCast' alongside hosts and retired NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning Monday (November 14) night.

Mahomes, 28, said he wears the same underwear every game, which had been revealed by his former backup, Chad Henne, in February.

“First, my wife Brittany got them for me, so I’m not throwing y’all down, but I have to wear them,” Mahomes said when asked about the superstition. “At the same time, I threw them on that first season, we had a pretty good season that season.

“I only wear them for game day though, so they’re not too worn down, they’re not like these nasty [underwear], I clean them.”

Mahomes then added that he washes the underwear "every once in a while at least," which depends on how well the team is playing.

"I mean if we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash them, you know? I’ve just got to keep it rolling. As long as we’re winning, I’ll keep the superstition going,” Mahomes added.

It's difficult to argue with Mahomes' logic as he's a two-time and reigning regular-season and Super Bowl MVP, as well as arguably the current face of the NFL, with the Chiefs currently holding the best record in the AFC at 7-2.

