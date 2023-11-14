WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Confirms Gross Game Day Superstition Rumor

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes confirmed a strange, long-rumored game day superstition during an appearance on ESPN's 'ManningCast' alongside hosts and retired NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning Monday (November 14) night.

Mahomes, 28, said he wears the same underwear every game, which had been revealed by his former backup, Chad Henne, in February.

“First, my wife Brittany got them for me, so I’m not throwing y’all down, but I have to wear them,” Mahomes said when asked about the superstition. “At the same time, I threw them on that first season, we had a pretty good season that season.

“I only wear them for game day though, so they’re not too worn down, they’re not like these nasty [underwear], I clean them.”