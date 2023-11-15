2023 Celebrity Marriages: All The Stars Who Tied The Knot This Year

Celebrity breakups may have been ruled the headlines this year, but 2023 wasn't all bad! In fact, many of our favorite stars in music, film, television, and sports said "I Do" this year. In one heartwarming example, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus both had weddings with their respective partners Firerose and Dominic Purcell, just one year after they announced their divorce.

We also had a member of music royalty hit the altar this year. Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of the late rockstar Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, married Riley Hawk— Tony Hawk's son— over one year after going public with their relationship. Another music legend, R.EM.'s Michael Stipe served as the couple's officiant.

Longtime couples like Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt, and Good Morning America host Robin Roberts and Amber Laign surprised fans by having intimate ceremonies this year as well. Grab some tissues and keep scrolling to look back on all of the celebrity couples who were married in 2023!

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk