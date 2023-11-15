2023 Celebrity Marriages: All The Stars Who Tied The Knot This Year
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 15, 2023
Celebrity breakups may have been ruled the headlines this year, but 2023 wasn't all bad! In fact, many of our favorite stars in music, film, television, and sports said "I Do" this year. In one heartwarming example, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus both had weddings with their respective partners Firerose and Dominic Purcell, just one year after they announced their divorce.
We also had a member of music royalty hit the altar this year. Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of the late rockstar Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, married Riley Hawk— Tony Hawk's son— over one year after going public with their relationship. Another music legend, R.EM.'s Michael Stipe served as the couple's officiant.
Longtime couples like Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt, and Good Morning America host Robin Roberts and Amber Laign surprised fans by having intimate ceremonies this year as well. Grab some tissues and keep scrolling to look back on all of the celebrity couples who were married in 2023!
Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin
Tyler Posey and Phem
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant
Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell
Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt
LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice
Billy Corgan and Chloe Mendel
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert
John Hamm and Anna Osceola
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup
Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts
Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown
Chrishell Stause and G Flip
Sia and Dan Bernard
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton
[Update: Gage and Appleton have filed for divorce after 6 months of marriage]