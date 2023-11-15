2023 Celebrity Marriages: All The Stars Who Tied The Knot This Year

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Celebrity breakups may have been ruled the headlines this year, but 2023 wasn't all bad! In fact, many of our favorite stars in music, film, television, and sports said "I Do" this year. In one heartwarming example, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus both had weddings with their respective partners Firerose and Dominic Purcell, just one year after they announced their divorce.

We also had a member of music royalty hit the altar this year. Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of the late rockstar Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, married Riley HawkTony Hawk's son— over one year after going public with their relationship. Another music legend, R.EM.'s Michael Stipe served as the couple's officiant.

Longtime couples like Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt, and Good Morning America host Robin Roberts and Amber Laign surprised fans by having intimate ceremonies this year as well. Grab some tissues and keep scrolling to look back on all of the celebrity couples who were married in 2023!

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk   

Photo: Getty Images

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley 

Photo: Getty Images North America

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin

Photo: Getty Images

Tyler Posey and Phem

Photo: Getty Images

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose

Photo: Getty Images

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope

Photo: WireImage

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista 

Photo: Getty Images

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign

Photo: GC Images

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant

Photo: Getty Images North America

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt

Photo: Sygma

LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice

Photo: Getty Images North America

Billy Corgan and Chloe Mendel 

Photo: Getty Images North America

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert

Photo: FilmMagic

John Hamm and Anna Osceola

Photo: Getty Images North America

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Photo: Getty Images North America

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts

Photo: Getty Images North America

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown

Photo: Getty Images North America

Chrishell Stause and G Flip 

Photo: Getty Images North America

Sia and Dan Bernard 

Photo: FilmMagic

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton

[Update: Gage and Appleton have filed for divorce after 6 months of marriage]

Photo: Getty Images North America

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Photo: Getty Images North America

Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier 

Photo: Getty Images North America

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Photo: WireImage
