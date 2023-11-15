Baby Dies After Car Explodes While Man Was Working On It

By Bill Galluccio

November 15, 2023

Car being fired from accident
Photo: thianchai sitthikongsak / Moment / Getty Images

four-month-old child was killed after a car exploded in Nicholasville, Kentucky, on Wednesday (November 15). Authorities said that an unidentified man was working on the car when it blew up.

The man fled the scene. According to WDKY, witnesses told police that the man, who appeared to be burned and was wearing jeans but no shirt, was running down the street screaming that there was a child in the car.

While officers searched for the man, who they described as a suspect, local schools were placed on soft lockdowns as a precaution. About an hour later, the man was located at a local hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries, and the lockdowns at the schools were lifted.

Firefighters discovered the body of the four-month-old baby after they extinguished the flames. Officials said the child's mother has been informed.

The identity of the child and the man who fled were not released.

Detectives are interviewing the man at the hospital. It is unknown what caused the car to explode or why the man fled the scene after the blast.

