Former NFL Player Devon Wylie Dead At 35

Former Fresno State standout and NFL wide receiver/return specialist Deon Wylie has died at the age of 35, a relative announced in a social media post, according to ABC 30.

“We wanted to make this post so people who knew and loved Devon could learn of his passing because we don’t have the capacity to reach out to everyone in this hard time,” the post stated. “There are no words to express the sadness that comes from losing a brother, dear friend and an amazing uncle. Devon had so much love and joy to give. Always making people laugh and entertaining us with his football skills, guitar jams, silly jokes and voices, back-flip tricks, fun banter Star Wars obsession chat, Halo nights and not to mention his beautiful smile. We will miss him always.”

No cause of death was given as of Wednesday (November 15) morning. Fresno State also shared a post tributing Wylie following news of his death.