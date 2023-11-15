Former NFL Player Devon Wylie Dead At 35
By Jason Hall
November 15, 2023
Former Fresno State standout and NFL wide receiver/return specialist Deon Wylie has died at the age of 35, a relative announced in a social media post, according to ABC 30.
“We wanted to make this post so people who knew and loved Devon could learn of his passing because we don’t have the capacity to reach out to everyone in this hard time,” the post stated. “There are no words to express the sadness that comes from losing a brother, dear friend and an amazing uncle. Devon had so much love and joy to give. Always making people laugh and entertaining us with his football skills, guitar jams, silly jokes and voices, back-flip tricks, fun banter Star Wars obsession chat, Halo nights and not to mention his beautiful smile. We will miss him always.”
No cause of death was given as of Wednesday (November 15) morning. Fresno State also shared a post tributing Wylie following news of his death.
"Forever a Bulldog. Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time," Fresno State Football wrote.
Wylie recorded 98 receptions for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns during his collegiate career at Fresno State. Sacramento native was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 107 overall in the fourth-round of the 2012 NFL Draft and spent one year with the team, as well as two games with the Tennessee Titans in 2013, recording 285 yards on 14 kickoff returns and 30 yards on seven punt returns.