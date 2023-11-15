Freeway & Dame Dash Drop First Single From Their Experimental Joint Album
By Tony M. Centeno
November 15, 2023
Freeway and Dame Dash's band The Black Guns have released the first song from their forthcoming collaborative LP.
On Tuesday, November 14, VIBE premiered the official music video for the title track and lead single of their forthcoming album 365. The song is unlike anything the State Property rapper and the former Roc-a-Fella Records executive have ever created. Freeway comes through with a gritty verse over the band's grungy instrumentals.
“I wouldn’t categorize it as rap or Rock, it’s like rock-soul,” Dash told the outlet. “But again, if we’re gonna put some work on the street, it’s gotta be a drug no one ever got high off before. That’s what Roc-A-Fellas really do.”
“Reconnecting and collaborating with Dame has been a true honor and delight," Freeway said. "From the moment we reconnected, it felt as if no time had passed at all. I want to give a special shout-out to OSG for facilitating our connection. Together, we embarked on a new educational journey, and it’s truly inspiring to witness the incredible progress we’ve made. Stay tuned for our exciting rock ‘n’ roll project that promises to be nothing short of amazing.”
The duo's rap-rock venture is nothing new for Dash, who helped discover The Black Keys through his BlakRoc venture in the late 2000s. The 52-year-old said that he and Freeway recorded 10 songs for the album at his studio in Florida. Their album is already completed and will arrive in early 2024. In addition to the music, Dash is also preparing to release a film that follows the making of their album.
Watch the official video for Freeway and Dame Dash's "365" below.