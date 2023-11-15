Name something more fulfilling than consuming a hearty bowl of pasta topped with your favorite ingredients after a long day. We'll wait. Though this dish is said to have originated in Italy, Delallo reported that pasta was actually born in China during the Shang Dynasty.

"Despite its many forms and the countless texts in which it has appeared, pasta seems to be universally associated with Italy. According to history, however, pasta’s earliest roots begin in China, during the Shang Dynasty (1700-1100 BC), where some form of pasta was made with either wheat or rice flour."

Pasta didn't flourish throughout Italian culture until the 14th century. In modern times, there are a handful of Italian restaurants scattered throughout the country that serve delicious pasta plates with various ingredients and shapes.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Tempo, the best pasta in all of Illinois can be found at RPM Italian located in Chicago. 24/7 Tempo recommended that customers try the "squash blossoms stuffed with mozzarella di bufala" or the "gorgonzola-cured wagyu."

Here's what 24/7 Tempo had to say about uncovering the data to discover the best Italian restaurant in each state:

"To determine the best Italian restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed and extrapolated from lists and rankings on numerous food and general interest sites, including Eater, Yelp, The Daily Meal, Fodors, and Gayot, as well as a wide range of regional and city-specific sites. We did not consider pizzerias that serve little else, but did include establishments that feature pizza along with other Italian dishes."

For a continued list of the best pasta served in each U.S. state visit 247tempo.com.