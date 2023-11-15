Kim Kardashian Says Her Parents' Divorce Helped Her With Kanye West Split

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her divorce from Kanye West and how seeing her mom Kris Jenner divorce her late dad, Robert Kardashian helped her navigate the difficult time. While gracing the cover of GQ's annual Men of the Year issue, The Kardashians star told the publication, "I did think about how my parents handled it with us. I just remember them being open…Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard.”

She continued, "You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age. You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side." Kim added, “I remember thinking, Please, Lord, don’t let them be getting a divorce. I never had an inkling that it would happen, but I knew that was what they were going to tell us. I felt it.”

Kris and Robert welcomed four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Jr. before splitting in 1991 following Kris' infidelity.

Kim also revealed that she's turned to therapy to help her family. "I do have a therapist that only deals in child psychology that I talk to to get parenting tips and advice. Sometimes I feel challenged by parenting. But I have the best group of friends and we talk about everything together, so that to me is therapy. I hit the lottery, the f–king Mega Ball of friends.”