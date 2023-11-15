Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In The Entire State

Nothing says "good morning" like a hearty waffle topped with butter, maple syrup, and the works! Some prefer to enjoy this dish with fruit, jam, and whipped cream for a sweet start to their day, while others top it with a savory mix of eggs, bacon, or fried chicken. Some brunchers even prefer to eat this delicious food plain! Regardless of your topping preferences, there is one restaurant in Massachusetts that serves the best waffles around! Be it an unmatched recipe, a wide array of toppings, a great atmosphere, or friendly service, something about this one-of-a-kind restaurant makes it stand out from the rest.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best waffles in all of Massachusetts are served at Curio Coffee located in Cambridge. Love Food praised this restaurant for its specialty flavor waffles.

Here's what Love Food had to say about the restaurant that serves the best waffles in the entire state:

"Curio Coffee serves a small but perfectly executed menu of espresso beverages, brewed coffee, and Liège Belgian waffles. It's a cozy, stylish, friendly joint, which locals love. Choose either a classic waffle or the cream cheese version, or check out regular specialties such as this cherry fennel waffle with lemon pink peppercorn sugar, pictured."

