Northwestern Makes Decision On Interim Coach David Braun's Future: Report
By Jason Hall
November 15, 2023
Northwestern is reportedly expected to hire interim head football coach David Braun permanently, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Braun, who took over amid the firing of longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing allegations less than two full months before the season, has led the Wildcats to a surprising 5-5 record, one game shy of earning bowl eligibility, following the team's 1-11 finish in 2022. The former defensive lineman was initially brought on to serve as a defensive coordinator -- a role he still holds along with the interim head coaching duties -- under Fitzgerald ahead of the 2023 season, having previously held the same position and worked as a safeties coach at North Dakota State from 2019 to 2022.
Braun also held several defensive coaching roles at Northern Iowa, UC Davis, Winona State and Culver-Stockton prior to joining Northwestern earlier this year.
Fitzgerald, 48, who also played linebacker for the Wildcats from 1993-96, was fired by his alma mater in July after 17 seasons with the program amid allegations of hazing made by former players. The longtime coach filed a $130 million wrongful termination lawsuit against the university and school president Michael Schill in October.
Northwestern commissioned an investigation launched in January, which confirmed a hazing claim made by an anonymous whistleblower, though accounts from players about the situation varied and there wasn't evidence showing that coaches were aware of the incidents. The hazing incidents were reported to have taken place inside the team locker room and potentially started at 'Camp Kenosha,' where the team held its camp during the week of preseason until 2020, according to a summary of the incident obtained by ESPN.