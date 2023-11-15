Northwestern Makes Decision On Interim Coach David Braun's Future: Report

Northwestern is reportedly expected to hire interim head football coach David Braun permanently, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Braun, who took over amid the firing of longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing allegations less than two full months before the season, has led the Wildcats to a surprising 5-5 record, one game shy of earning bowl eligibility, following the team's 1-11 finish in 2022. The former defensive lineman was initially brought on to serve as a defensive coordinator -- a role he still holds along with the interim head coaching duties -- under Fitzgerald ahead of the 2023 season, having previously held the same position and worked as a safeties coach at North Dakota State from 2019 to 2022.

Braun also held several defensive coaching roles at Northern Iowa, UC Davis, Winona State and Culver-Stockton prior to joining Northwestern earlier this year.