Popular Midtown Atlanta Bar Closing, Owner Confirms

A popular midtown Atlanta bar is closing its doors at the end of this month, joining the growing list of businesses around the city that have recently announced closures.

Henry's Midtown Tavern, which WSB-TV reports was known for being LGBTQ friendly, will close at the end of November after owner Maureen Kalmanson and the building's landlord were unable to settle on an agreement to continue the lease. The announcement made "with great sadness and disappointment" was shared both on Facebook and in a statement on the bar's website by Kalmanson.

"I feel tremendous love and gratitude for the support, friendship, and good times we have shared over these last 10 plus years," the statement reads, in part. "Your individual smiles, hugs, suggestions, craziness, and the many dog photos sent over the years to cover our walls, have been integral to those feelings and to our success. I am proud of how Henry's provided a safe and fun place for the LGBT+ community over the years and I will miss connecting with you."

Kalmanson encouraged "friends of Henry's" to continue supporting the bar's sister restaurant Campagnolo which will still remain open.

If you want to visit Henry's one last time before it shuts its doors for good, you have until its last day of operations on November 30. Henry's Midtown Tavern is located at 132 10th Street.

Sadly, this isn't the only Atlanta business that has closed recently or is expected to close soon. Popular Edgewood Avenue Italian restaurant Noni's closed its doors last month, while Hodgepodge Coffeehouse is closing at the end of the year.