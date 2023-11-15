Wisconsin Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In The State

Who doesn't love waffles? The crispy and fluffy sweet treat is a mainstay of breakfast cuisine but in recent years it has also cemented itself as a versatile dish thanks to its popular sweet and savory combo of chicken and waffles. Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best waffle restaurant in each state "from old-school waffle houses to restaurants known for piled-high sweet and savory selections."

According to the site, Wisconsin's best waffle restaurant is Press. Waffles, billed as Milwaukee's first Belgian Liège waffle company and serving both sweet options like Nutella or Whipped Cream and sprinkles as well as savory choices like the Honey Goat Cheese and Candied Bacon.

This is what LoveFood had to say about the best waffle restaurant in all of Wisconsin:

"Gourmet food truck Press Waffles now has a permanent base in Milwaukee, but can still be found at the local markets, too. Its specialty Belgian Liège waffles made from brioche dough, served with sweet and savory toppings like goats' cheese and bacon, or blueberry compote and Nutella. Customers say the lemon curd is a must-try."

To see more of the best waffle restaurants around the country, check out the full list at lovefood.com.