YG Responds To Fan Who Begged Him To Remove Raunchy Photo Of Child’s Mother

By Tony M. Centeno

November 15, 2023

YG
YG still has one comedian stressing out after the rapper posted a spicy photo of his alleged baby mama on social media.

On Tuesday, November 14, the California native responded a video of a fan's plight over a spicy photo YG posted on his Instagram timeline last week. The photo in question shows the 4Hunnid rapper staring at a beautiful exotic dancer as she works the pole at a party. Soon after the image went viral, a man named Andrew Lowe, Jr. claimed the woman in the photo is the mother of his child and asked YG if he can remove the money shot from his page.

"This is a message for YG: from a real one to a real one, man, I’m asking that you please take my baby mama off your IG with her picture of her, ya’know, bussin’ it all open and whatnot," Lowe said in a video he posted. “Baby was tellin’ me that she had to go to her sister’s. Her sister’s goin’ through some things, and, y’know, she gotta handle some family issues. So I’m like, ‘Cool. It is what it is.’ You feel me? You know, then I wake up, text message and DMs goin’ crazy. ‘This your baby mama?’ So I go over to YG Instagram and baby mama over there bussin’ it open.”

YG responded by putting several dizzy-face emojis in the caption of a photo of himself and a clip from Lowe's video. The post got plenty of hilarious responses in the comment section. It's still not clear whether Lowe is telling the truth or just trolling the rapper for laughs. Either way, it doesn't seem like YG cares too much. As of this report, he has not removed the photo.

