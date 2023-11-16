3 Colorado Destinations Ranked Among America's Most Popular Ski Resorts

It's almost time to shred those slopes again. Over the next few weeks, dozens of ski resorts will be opening their doors to welcome back guests. Many Americans are eager to ski go snowboarding, experience beautiful mountain views, or engage in other wintry activities.

If you're looking for a great ski resort to check out, Holidu recently revealed the "most popular" ski resorts in the United States. Analysts utilized Google search data to determine their Top 50 picks for the 2023-24 season.

According to the list, three Colorado ski resorts ranked in the Top 10! The highest-ranking one is Copper Mountain, and writers explained what makes these destinations so enticing:

"Copper Mountain in Colorado is the third most popular US ski resort this year with an impressive 82,500 monthly searches, more than 20,000 more than the fourth place resort. And rightly so! From its world-class skiing and snowboarding terrain to its charming villages filled with family-friendly activities and accommodation options, it’s not hard to see why this is the nation’s must-visit resort."