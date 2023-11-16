“I’ve worked with some of the newest, freshest, youngest, and old-school producers," André explained. "I get beats all the time. I try to write all the time... Even now people think, Oh, man, he’s just sitting on raps, or he’s just holding these raps hostage. I ain’t got no raps like that."



"It actually feels…sometimes it feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way," he continued. "I’m 48 years old. And not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does. And things that happen in my life, like, what are you talking about? ‘I got to go get a colonoscopy.’ What are you rapping about? ‘My eyesight is going bad.’ You can find cool ways to say it, but….”



André 3000 has hopped on several collaborations over the years, but he's declined to make a full-on rap album. Instead, he's focusing on other projects outside of the Hip-Hop space. He told GQ about his plans to open a store where he plans to sell clothes and artwork called A Myriad of Pyramids.



“I’d like to make things that when I’m dead and gone 3,000 years from now, people may dig up and find," he explained. "So if that’s sculpting, if that’s actually physical artwork, painting, designing instruments, that’s where I’m at right now.”



Watch the entire interview below.

