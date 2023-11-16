Florida Woman Accused Of Trying To 'Rip Off' Victim's Face Over Thermostat

A South Florida woman was thrown into jail after she was accused of attacking another woman for adjusting the thermostat in their home, WPLG reports. Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic violence call home near Boca Raton earlier this month, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officials said the victim, who's over 65 years old, just finished adjusting the temperature when 31-year-old Breiland Springer "grabbed her by her face" from behind. The victim claims Springer "tried to rip my face off" but the report states deputies didn't find any marks, bruises, or injuries on the victim's face.

When questioned by deputies, Springer said the victim was lying. Cops said they found probable cause to arrest Springer for domestic battery on a person over 65 years old.

The 31-year-old was booked into the Palm Beach County jail but later released on her own recognizance, according to reporters. She's due back in court next month.

