Gucci Mane Reveals Plans For The Late Big Scarr's Next Posthumous Album

Frozone will come with 14 new songs including "Endzone," which is available now. It also includes new collaborations with Gucci himself, Foogiano and OhGeesy. The album serves as Scarr's second posthumous release of the year. His debut LP The Secret Weapon dropped back in February.



The album is set to arrive almost a year after the Memphis rapper passed away. Scarr, born Alexander Woods, died following an accidental overdose on prescription pain medication. It's not clear when he first received the medication, but he had previously been in pain after he was injured in a shooting that happened in 2020. The bullet traveled up his spine and required surgery to remove his appendix. He was also involved in a horrific car accident when he was 16, which reportedly left permanent damage. He was only 22 when he died.



Watch Scarr's new video for "Fantastic" below and look out for the album on December 1.

