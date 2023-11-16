Gucci Mane Reveals Plans For The Late Big Scarr's Next Posthumous Album
By Tony M. Centeno
Gucci Mane plans to release a brand new project from the late Big Scarr before the end of the year.
On Wednesday, November 15, Guwop announced that Big Scarr's next posthumous album Frozone will arrive at the top of December. He included the official album cover, which features the deceased rapper posted up with a huge smile while rocking three 1017 chains. He also posted a snippet of an upcoming song from the album.
"Dec 1 The Legend Continues!!" Gucci wrote in his caption. "Big Scarr New Album dropping #Frozone available now for preorder link in bio 🥶🥶 #TheSecretWeapon @bigscarr"
Frozone will come with 14 new songs including "Endzone," which is available now. It also includes new collaborations with Gucci himself, Foogiano and OhGeesy. The album serves as Scarr's second posthumous release of the year. His debut LP The Secret Weapon dropped back in February.
The album is set to arrive almost a year after the Memphis rapper passed away. Scarr, born Alexander Woods, died following an accidental overdose on prescription pain medication. It's not clear when he first received the medication, but he had previously been in pain after he was injured in a shooting that happened in 2020. The bullet traveled up his spine and required surgery to remove his appendix. He was also involved in a horrific car accident when he was 16, which reportedly left permanent damage. He was only 22 when he died.
Watch Scarr's new video for "Fantastic" below and look out for the album on December 1.