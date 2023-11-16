Illinois Restaurant Crowned 'Best Fast Food' Place In The Entire State

Do you have a go-to fast-food restaurant?

Many of these establishments will offer burgers, fried chicken, or hot dogs with a hearty side of fries, onion rings, and more! While classic fast-food joints like Mcdonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's are the ones that come to mind when discussing the topic, there are a few underrated local establishments that don't get enough credit for the quality of their food and their quick service. Of all the fast-food places in Illinois, chain, and local, only one stands out for serving the absolute best fast food around!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best fast-food restaurant in all of Illinois is Portillo's located across the Chicago area.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best fast-food restaurant in the entire state:

"In order to determine the most popular in each, I turned to a reliable (albeit occasionally flawed) system: Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor reviews. Searching “best fast food” for each state in the country, I spent days sorting through the most reviewed, highest-rated restaurants on each platform. And because nobody wants to read a list that says “Chick-fil-A” 50 times in a row, I opened this up to hyper-local fast-food joints as well, even if there’s only one location. Fast food is fast food."

For a continued list of the best fast-food restaurants nationwide, visit cheapism.com.