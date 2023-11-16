Italian Eatery Named Florida's 'Most Romantic' Restaurant

When someone wants to spend time with their significant other, it could be as simple as relaxing at home together or taking them out on the town. There's nothing like fostering a connection over a delicious meal at a restaurant. Sometimes these eateries may have stunning views, immaculate decor, or unique menu items to help enhance the romance.

LoveFood recently released a list of the "most romantic" restaurants in each state based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences from writers. The stellar list ranges from "places where you'll dine al fresco under the stars, to those where you can feast on some of the country's best food."

According to the roundup, Florida's most romantic restaurant is Boie De! Here's why this Italian restaurant is perfect for a date:

"Intimate and charming, with a warm and welcoming atmosphere, this slip of a spot is just the place for a relaxed yet utterly romantic meal for two. The modern Italian menu is concise and considered, with around 20 dishes, and the selection of natural wines is fantastic, too. It can be a little tricky to secure a reservation, but once you and your date are locking eyes over the famed chopped salad, all that effort will have been well worth it."