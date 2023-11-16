Last Person To See Missing California Woman On Yoga Retreat Speaks Out

29-year-old Monterey Park native Nancy Ng went missing during a yoga retreat at Lake Atitlán in Guatemala last month. On October 19th, Ng departed on a kayaking excursion with some members of the retreat group and has not been seen since. The last person to spend time with her recently shared details of their final encounter. According to ABC7, the last person to speak with Ng before she disappeared was San Bernardino County public defender Christina Blazek.

Blazek's attorney, G. Christopher Gardner, released a statement on his client's behalf, revealing that Blazek met Ng on the lake and encouraged her not to abandon her kayak for a swim due to rough currents.

"My client did not go anywhere with Ng. They happened upon each other on the lake. She tried to tell her not to swim because it was rough out there and there was a good current." Ng decided to swim anyway, so Blazek held onto her kayak. Her attorney detailed the mysterious moments that followed.

"She kept one leg in her kayak and one leg in the other kayak and tried to get back to her... and got close to her. And then apparently, she lost the kayak again and she turned around to go back to get the kayak again, and when she turned back around, Ms. Ng was gone."

Blazek immediately went for help and spoke to Guatemalan authorities regarding the location of Ng's disappearance.

"She was told she needed to talk to the police, and she went and gave a full statement to Guatemalan police. They told her there was nothing that could be done. Apparently, that lake is known for having people drown on it."

ABC7 reported that Ng's family had been asking for answers for weeks before Blazek came forward with this information. Gardner mentioned that Blazek did not immediately share details of the final encounter with the family because she was processing the trauma that it caused her. Ng's family set up a GoFundMe page for their missing loved one. They have also hired a search team in hopes that their beloved Nancy will be found alive.