PHOTOS: Philly Pretzel Factory Creates One-Of-A-Kind 'Soft Pretzel Turkey'

When you think of Thanksgiving, what is the first food that comes to mind? For some, it might be a favorite holiday side dish; for others, it's the center of the entire meal: turkey. This year, the Philly Pretzel Factory combined a popular appetizer with the main course to create a dish unlike anything we've ever seen.

According to Philly Magazine, you can order your very own "soft pretzel turkey" now from the factory's Langhorne location while supplies last. $15 is all it costs to set you apart from the rest of the Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving guests this year!

So, how exactly do you go about eating this dish?

One option is to keep the soft pretzel turkey intact as a centerpiece that people can rip pieces off of and dip into corresponding sauces. This unique dish can also be cut open and filled with your sauce of choice, making for a quick and easy appetizer.

In a photo shared by Word To The Wise Podcast, viewers can see the soft pretzel turkey in its glory, wings and all, resembling an actual cooked turkey.