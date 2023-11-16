Suspect Arrested In Death Of Jewish Protester

Authorities in California announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a Jewish man. Paul Kessler, 69, was killed following a confrontation with pro-Palestinian protesters on November 5. During the altercation, Kessler fell to the ground and struck his head on the pavement.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died the following day. An autopsy report concluded that Kessler died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Authorities did not arrest anybody at the scene, citing conflicting reports from the protesters and a lack of video evidence showing how Kessler fell to the ground.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said that 50-year-old Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. He remains locked up at Ventura County Jail on a $1 million bail.

Officials did not provide additional details about the case in the press release and said that the investigation remains ongoing. They asked anybody who may have been in the area of the protest to come forward with any evidence, such as video from their vehicles.