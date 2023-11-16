Terrifying Video Shows Tour Boat Sinking As One Tourist Died

A 74-year-old tourist from Colorado was killed when a tour boat sank in the Bahamas. As the double-decker ferry approached Blue Lagoon Island, it was hit by a large wave and started taking on water.

Kelly Schissel posted several videos of the boat as it sank on social media. Schissel was on the top deck and didn't realize the boat was sinking until a crew member ran upstairs.

"One of the crew members that was downstairs ran upstairs and was crying, freaking out, absolutely bawling, grabbing a life jacket," she said in one of the videos.

Schissel said that the crew members panicked and didn't help the passengers as the boat continued to take on water and started to list to the side.

As the boat continued to sink, passengers started jumping into the water, trying to swim to nearby rescue boats. Schissel said that she was able to reach a fishing boat, which took her to shore.

There were about 100 people on the tour boat, and they were all accounted for after the boat sank. Officials said that two people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The identity of the woman who died was not released.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.