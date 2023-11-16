Travis Scott Opens Up About Astroworld Tragedy: 'It Was Devastating'

"And the idea of just even getting back into music, working on music and just even getting into that, was therapeutic of being able to channel some of the energy into production and sounds and finishing it," he continued.



"I mean I was just overly devastated, you know. I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost."



Following months of investigations, Scott won't be held criminally liable for the events that transpired at the festival. In June, a district attorney announced that a grand jury determined that “no crime did occur, that no single individual was criminally responsible.”



Scott spoke up about his feelings about the festival right before he embarked on his "Circus Maximus Tour" in support of his new album Utopia. Since the tragedy, the "Sicko Mode" rapper had only performed at private concerts and festivals like Rolling Loud. It's his first tour since he went on his "Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour" with Trippie Redd, Sheck Wes and Gunna in 2019.



