Video Shows Helpless Amazon Driver Watch As Her Van Is Raided By Looters

By Jason Hall

November 16, 2023

Economy And Daily Life In Montreal
Photo: Getty Images

A video shared with 11Alive shows an Amazon delivery driver watching helplessly while her van was being raided by looters.

The incident took place in the County Oaks Apartments complex in Atlanta on Sunday (November 12). The woman told police that at least four men ran into her delivery truck and stole unattended packages.

A witness recorded the incident and shared it to the @ATLScoop Instagram account on Tuesday (November 14). The driver was shown walking back to the truck before stopping and helplessly watching the men run away with packages in their arms.

It was not publicly known what items were stolen during the incident at the time of 11Alive's report on Wednesday (November 15). Investigators are working to determine the identities of the suspects involved in the robbery.

The Amazon theft follows several other similar incidents, which included motorists blocking a FedEx semi-truck and stealing multiple packages in Memphis Saturday (November 11) night. Three men were detained in relation to the Memphis FedEx robbery after being caught with several packages in their car by security detail at an apartment complex.

A UPS driver was also the victim of an armed daylight carjacking that resulted in thieves stealing her truck in Prince George's County, Maryland, last Thursday (November 9).

