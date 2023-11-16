Video Shows Helpless Amazon Driver Watch As Her Van Is Raided By Looters

A video shared with 11Alive shows an Amazon delivery driver watching helplessly while her van was being raided by looters.

The incident took place in the County Oaks Apartments complex in Atlanta on Sunday (November 12). The woman told police that at least four men ran into her delivery truck and stole unattended packages.

A witness recorded the incident and shared it to the @ATLScoop Instagram account on Tuesday (November 14). The driver was shown walking back to the truck before stopping and helplessly watching the men run away with packages in their arms.

It was not publicly known what items were stolen during the incident at the time of 11Alive's report on Wednesday (November 15). Investigators are working to determine the identities of the suspects involved in the robbery.