A Florida man with a neck tattoo saying "All Gas, No Brakes" was arrested after he crashed into a parked car while fleeing from authorities. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a man and a woman burglarizing several vehicles in a Davenport neighborhood early Monday morning (November 13).

A deputy spotted the suspect vehicle, a white 2006 Cadillac CTS, and tried pulling them over. Instead of stopping, the car took off into the neighborhood and started speeding down the streets, officials said. Footage released by PCSO shows the Cadillac dart past a deputy and a civilian, who ran out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.

The car then turned around and sped back down the same road, but the driver, identified as 37-year-old Timothy Allen Hogue, of Apopka, crashed into a parked car, deputies reported.

Nobody was inside the parked car, and both Hogue and the passenger, identified as 31-year-old Rebecca Kozub, of Ocoee, had to be pulled from the Cadillac, according to PCSO. When questioned by deputies, Hogue confessed to committing the crimes but claimed it was Kozub's idea. As to why he fled the cops, he reportedly told deputies he "just freaked out."

Hogue was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, felony petit theft, fleeing to elude, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting without violence.

Kozub remains hospitalized with a fractured leg she suffered from the crash, according to deputies. She's expected to face charges, as well.

"Fleeing from a law enforcement traffic stop demonstrates very poor decision making, but to do it in a small, residential neighborhood at a high rate of speed is a terrible idea, and dangerous," Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "It’s amazing and fortunate that nobody innocent was hurt or killed. They could have very easily crashed into a house.