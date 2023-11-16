WATCH: Man With 'All Gas, No Brakes' Tattoo Crashes Car While Fleeing Cops
By Zuri Anderson
November 16, 2023
A Florida man with a neck tattoo saying "All Gas, No Brakes" was arrested after he crashed into a parked car while fleeing from authorities. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a man and a woman burglarizing several vehicles in a Davenport neighborhood early Monday morning (November 13).
A deputy spotted the suspect vehicle, a white 2006 Cadillac CTS, and tried pulling them over. Instead of stopping, the car took off into the neighborhood and started speeding down the streets, officials said. Footage released by PCSO shows the Cadillac dart past a deputy and a civilian, who ran out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.
The car then turned around and sped back down the same road, but the driver, identified as 37-year-old Timothy Allen Hogue, of Apopka, crashed into a parked car, deputies reported.
Nobody was inside the parked car, and both Hogue and the passenger, identified as 31-year-old Rebecca Kozub, of Ocoee, had to be pulled from the Cadillac, according to PCSO. When questioned by deputies, Hogue confessed to committing the crimes but claimed it was Kozub's idea. As to why he fled the cops, he reportedly told deputies he "just freaked out."
Hogue was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, felony petit theft, fleeing to elude, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting without violence.
Kozub remains hospitalized with a fractured leg she suffered from the crash, according to deputies. She's expected to face charges, as well.
"Fleeing from a law enforcement traffic stop demonstrates very poor decision making, but to do it in a small, residential neighborhood at a high rate of speed is a terrible idea, and dangerous," Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "It’s amazing and fortunate that nobody innocent was hurt or killed. They could have very easily crashed into a house.
Burglary couple from Orange County involved in violent crash in Polk County; suspect with “All Gas, No Brakes” tattoo arrested
A series of car burglaries in the Davenport area ended with a violent crash early Monday morning, November 13, 2023, one suspect has been arrested, and another one remains hospitalized. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Preservation Pointe neighborhood off of County Road 547 at around 3:28 am, in reference to a car burglary. Two suspects, a white male and white female, were seen attempting to get into multiple vehicles in the neighborhood. The suspect vehicle (a white sedan) was last seen headed towards the only exit out of the neighborhood. After the suspect’s white 2006 Cadillac CTS was spotted by a deputy, a traffic stop was attempted, but the Cadillac sped away into the neighborhood. The deputy did not pursue due to there being only one way in and out of the subdivision. While speeding through the streets, the suspects sped past one deputy, turned around and sped back down the same street while trying to find a way out. The attempt to flee ended abruptly when the Cadillac slammed into a parked and unoccupied vehicle. Deputies immediately pulled the two suspects out of the disabled Cadillac, got them secured, and requested emergency medical services to treat the injured suspects. “Fleeing from a law enforcement traffic stop demonstrates very poor decision making, but to do it in a small, residential neighborhood at a high rate of speed is a terrible idea, and dangerous. It’s amazing and fortunate that nobody innocent was hurt or killed. They could have very easily crashed into a house. It should not come as a surprise that the driver has a tattoo on his neck that says, ‘All gas, no brakes’.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff The driver was identified as 37-year old Timothy Allen Hogue of Apopka and the passenger was 31-year old Rebecca Kozub of Ocoee. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment for their crash-induced injuries. After being treated and released from the hospital, PCSO detectives interviewed Hogue, and he admitted to the burglaries, saying that it was Rebecca Kozub’s idea. He also said that he fled because he, “just freaked out.” Hogue has been arrested and charged with: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance (F2, 4-counts) with enhancement of crossing county lines, felony petit theft (F3, 3-counts), fleeing to elude (F3), conspiracy to commit burglary (F3), possession of methamphetamine (F3), possession of marijuana less than 20g (M1), Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1), and Resisting without violence (M1). Kozub remains hospitalized after suffering a fractured leg in the crash. Charges are pending regarding Kozub. Hogue has a prior criminal history that consists of 31 felonies and 18 misdemeanors while Kozub has amassed 19 felonies and 20 misdemeanors. #PCSO #AllGasNoBrakesPosted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 14, 2023