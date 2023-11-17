2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Release Their Joint Album 'Welcome 2 Collegrove'

"'Transparency' was something that went through many forms and shapes man," 2 Chainz tells iHeartRadio about the single. "But you know one thing about 'Transparency' it's about clarity. It's about being see-through and such. This record resonated with me and I just stuck to my guns. I really wanted it to be apart of this project. It's another song that i felt like didn't sound like anything that was out or on the project. Shout out to everybody who had a hand in creating this masterpiece."



The album also features songs like "Big Diamonds" with 21 Savage and produced by Mannie Fresh. 2 Chainz says the Her Loss rapper made the record sound a lot more "modernized" over the OG Cash Money producer's instrumentals. It also has "Crazy Thick," which was meant to appear on Tha Carter VI.



"I can already tell you it was definitely supposed to be for Carter VI, and... I had to steal that from bruh," 2 Chainz says. "I had to get that so I had to have it."



Listen to songs from the album during Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz's takeover on iHeartRadio plus check out the official video for "Transparency" below.