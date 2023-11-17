Another Storm Headed Straight For California

Another storm system, predicted to touchdown this weekend, is headed straight for Southern California. According to KTLA, the storm will bring "much less rain" than forecasters predicted earlier in the week. KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo mentioned that the storm will strike the Northern and central regions of the state before making its way to SoCal.

“Now that we know that the low-pressure system is going to stay well to the north of us, the bulk of rain will fall in through northern, central California."

Grey clouds are predicted to plague the Southern California skies as soon as Friday (November 17) mid-day, followed by rain showers later in the evening. Showers will continue overnight and into Saturday morning. The Southern half of the state is predicted to see up to half an inch of rain showers as a result of the impending storm system. Some counties will also experience thunderstorms. The National Weather Service warned of minor flooding throughout the Los Angeles and Oxnard areas.

"Minor flooding of low-lying areas and area roadways could develop tonight into Saturday morning, but if the higher rainfall rates do materialize there could be more significant flooding and this situation will be closely monitored. A weakening surface cold front will move thru the region Saturday night with a chance of rain diminishing as the night progresses. Any additional rain Saturday night will be on the light side and generally less than 0.10 inch."

Rain and thunderstorms are also expected to linger across Northern California (specifically the San Francisco Bay Area) through Saturday morning, with clear skies predicted for the evening hours.