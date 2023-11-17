Busta Rhymes Reveals The All-Star Lineup For His 'Blockbusta' Album

Busta Rhymes has been promoting his upcoming album for the past few months. He kicked things off with "Beach Ball" featuring BIA followed by "Luxury Life" with Coi Leray. Last week, he dropped off his collaboration with Young Thug "OK." The project is executive produced by himself, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and Pharrell Williams. The group of seasoned hitmakers recently hopped on a video call to discuss how incredible it's been to work on the project with Busta.



“This project right here is executive produced by the f**king committee,” Swizz said in the brief video. “Pharrell the Pharaoh, Timbo the King, Swizz Beatz the student.”



“I’m so grateful that you chose me to be a part of your legacy," Timbo added.



“You really feel illuminated," Pharrell chimed in. "This illumination is good because I think people gon’ be able to get and feel that.”



Busta Rhymes' upcoming album arrives on November 24. Listen to his new song with Young Thug below.