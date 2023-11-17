California Restaurant Named 'Best Barbecue Joint' In The Entire State

Nothing says "America the Beautiful" quite like a messy barbecue pork sandwich with a side of slaw and potato chips served on a styrofoam plate next to a red solo cup filled with your soda of choice.

You don't need to visit the South to enjoy a top-of-the-line BBQ sandwich. In fact, there is one BBQ joint right here in California known for serving some of the best sandwiches, sides, and desserts around! Be it the quality of ingredients, a tasty one-of-a-kind sauce recipe, a delicious variety of sides, or stellar service with a smile, something about this restaurant's barbecue sets it apart from the rest, and customers simply cannot get enough. So, if you've been searching for the best place to enjoy a good BBQ meal, look no further than this California staple.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best place to order a hearty BBQ sandwich in California is Copper Top BBQ located in Big Pine. Taste of Home praised this barbecue joint for its tri-tip.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best BBQ joint in the entire state:

"This tiny establishment was named America’s Best Restaurant by Yelpers in 2015, and that many peer reviewers can’t be wrong! Things have only gotten better since then; tri-tip is the star of Copper Top‘s show, and they’ve mastered ribs, pulled pork and chicken, too."

For a continued list of the best barbecue restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.