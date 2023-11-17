This Restaurant Was Crowned Florida's Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint

There's an inherent charm to restaurants located off the beaten path. These unassuming businesses usually have some of the most delicious food you'll ever experience in your life. Plenty of burger restaurants also fall under this banner, serving up juicy burgers for amazing prices.

Writers used various sources to curate their list, including customer reviews on Yelp and Google, recommendations from local food writers, and personal experiences. They also put a focus on "unpretentious, hidden gem restaurants that typically fly under-the-radar, especially those in small towns or out-of-the-way locations."

According to the roundup, Florida's best hole-in-the-wall burger joint is El Mago de las Fritas!

"Miami's contribution to the burger world is the fritas, a Cuban-inspired burger topped with a mound of crispy fried shredded potatoes. El Mago de las Fritas is a little one-counter diner with one of the best fritas in the city. The squishy hamburger bun is grilled lightly on both sides, and the potato strings are crispy and not too greasy. Try it with cheese and a fried egg on top."