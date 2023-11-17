Fans of the Disney Channel show, a spinoff of the beloved show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, celebrated the milestone date by flocking to the Sprouse brothers' social media, sending messages and jokes about the reservation finally being ready. However, it appears that their feeds were flooded with nearly identical messages as everyone had the same idea and the brothers seemed a bit overwhelmed by the sheer number of comments.

Dylan took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of him holding his head and looking stressed, surrounded by some of the messages he had received, such as "Your table is ready," "In the mood for Italian?" "Look at this post" and "It's been 15 years!" Cole also used his Instagram Stories to share a screen recording of him scrolling through what was likely hundreds of comments reminding him of the reservation and asking if he ever got his table.